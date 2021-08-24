Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,619 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. OptimizeRx comprises 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,222 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,949. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 531.09 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

