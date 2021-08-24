Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

