Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

ZENV stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Zenvia has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.87.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

