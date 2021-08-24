iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $41,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.