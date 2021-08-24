iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,756,000 after acquiring an additional 313,078 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.19. 4,016,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

