iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.06

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.06 and last traded at $116.06, with a volume of 4201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.03.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.