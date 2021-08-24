iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.93. 2,218,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,941. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

