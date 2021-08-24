iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. 490,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.