iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 2,780,432 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

