iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.61% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

