iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.