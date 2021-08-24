iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,137,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. 142,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,075. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

