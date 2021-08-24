IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

