IQeon Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $710,080.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00100994 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.