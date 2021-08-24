Investors Purchase Large Volume of Assurant Call Options (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Assurant by 279.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.