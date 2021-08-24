Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 919 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

