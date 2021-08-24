Investors Buy High Volume of OLO Put Options (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,204 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 582% compared to the typical daily volume of 323 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 784,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,652. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

