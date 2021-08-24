Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in argenx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 584.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

ARGX stock opened at $330.42 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

