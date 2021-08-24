Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Lion Electric (LEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV):

8/18/2021 – The Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

8/17/2021 – The Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – The Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – The Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – The Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

7/9/2021 – The Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17.

Get The Lion Electric Company alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.