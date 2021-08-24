Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Lion Electric (LEV)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV):

  • 8/18/2021 – The Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “
  • 8/17/2021 – The Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2021 – The Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/16/2021 – The Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2021 – The Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

