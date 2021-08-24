Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.48

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.48 and last traded at $198.37, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

