Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 621,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,612,000 after acquiring an additional 323,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 368,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

