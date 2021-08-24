Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.