Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,694. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31.

