Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.49 on Monday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $553.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

