Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) versus Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Critical Analysis

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

60.7% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 7 5 0 2.31

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $62.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Risk & Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.79 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.31

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.