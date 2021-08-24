International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

