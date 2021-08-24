Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

