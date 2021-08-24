Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $247,136.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00123779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,244.99 or 1.00211992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00981537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.60 or 0.06544261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,900,786 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

