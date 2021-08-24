Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) COO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RM traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $57.30. 47,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

