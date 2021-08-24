Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 501 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $18,752.70.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.