Insider Selling: Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Sells 23,418 Shares of Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Tina Southall sold 23,418 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04), for a total transaction of £430,891.20 ($562,962.11).

Shares of GYS stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($24.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,845.76. Gamesys Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gamesys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

