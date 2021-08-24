Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 1,231,555 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FXLV traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 312,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,898. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Get F45 Training alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.