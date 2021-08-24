Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

