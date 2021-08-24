Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,597,510.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 874,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,486. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarGurus by 95.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CarGurus by 107,717.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,264.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 237,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 7.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.