Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO Sells 75,705 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Perri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00.

NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 3,178,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.