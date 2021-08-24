Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

AC opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $812.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

