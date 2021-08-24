Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RRGB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 324,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $33,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

