Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NNBR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

