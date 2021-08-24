Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

