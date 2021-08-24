Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AppFolio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after buying an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,035,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AppFolio by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,019,000 after buying an additional 120,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of APPF opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.39.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.