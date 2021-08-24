Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

