Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

