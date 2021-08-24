Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

