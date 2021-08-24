Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 3,565 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.