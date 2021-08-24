Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.44.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $476.15. 11,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,149. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

