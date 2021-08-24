II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.39.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,384 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

