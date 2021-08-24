IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $79.28

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.28, but opened at $77.48. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 1,283 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713 in the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

