HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of HyreCar worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $75,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HyreCar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $108,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HyreCar alerts:

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.