Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,656.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $733,880.94 and approximately $120,656.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

