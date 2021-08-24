Hyper Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,908.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $205,459.60 and $41,908.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.32 or 0.06591764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

